US, EU talk sanctions, security aid to Kiev If Russia advances against Ukraine

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and European allies have been talking about potentially sanctioning Moscow or increasing security assistance to Kiev should Russia take military action against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday.



US officials have purportedly discussed the idea of a package of measures to counter possible Russian actions, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the discussions. The effort is designed to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine by making clear that there would be a coordinated response by the US and its European allies, the sources said.

The news comes following a reported buildup of Russian military forces in their western territory near the Ukrainian border, as well as rising tensions on the Poland-Belarus border caused by a large wave of migrants seeking refuge in Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

