US, EU top trade officials discuss challenges posed by China

Washington (US), September 29 (ANI): The US and EU's top trade officials met on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, "including China, that undermines American and European workers and businesses", Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).

Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, on Tuesday met European Commission Executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Both discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including WTO reform and the upcoming MC12 agenda, as well as the challenges posed by non-market countries and economies, including China, that undermine American and European workers and businesses, the statement added.

Tai expressed her optimism that the US and EU would continue to fortify this relation during the inaugural Trade and Technology Council meetings.

She also pledged to continue working with the EU to ensure that the global pandemic recovery is conducted in an inclusive and equitable way that brings along all communities and workers on both sides of the Atlantic. (ANI)

