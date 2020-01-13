US expels over dozen Saudi servicemen following December shooting at Naval Air Station

Washington [US], Jan 12 (ANI): The United States has expelled over a dozen Saudi servicemen who were training at various US military bases following the deadly December shooting at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola Florida, sources told CNN.

A Royal Saudi Air Force personnel second lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani opened fire at an air station killing three people.

Sources informed that the Saudi officers those expelled aren't accused of being a part of Alshamrani's plan, but have been linked to other extremist movements. Additionally, a group has been accused of possessing child pornography, according to CNN.

Spokespeople for the FBI and Justice Department declined CNN's request for comment.

The Pentagon has temporarily suspended the operational training for Saudi military students in the United States.

Saudis have received training at the Pensacola site since the 1970s. As of early December, there were 852 Saudis in the US for Pentagon-sponsored training related to security cooperation, representing 16 percent of the 5,181 students from 153 countries in these programs, the Defense Department spokesman Chris Garver said. (ANI)