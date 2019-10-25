Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail. (File photo)
Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail. (File photo)

US expresses concern over detention of Gulalai Ismail's father in Pak, says family facing continued harassment

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:45 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Expressing concern over the 'detention' of Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail's father in Pakistan and continued harassment faced by her family, US on Friday urged Islamabad to uphold the rights of citizens.
"We are concerned by reports of the continued harassment of Gulalai Ismail's family, and her father's detention today. We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens' rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process," Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells said, according to a tweet by Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.
Retweeting the aforementioned tweet by Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Ismail wrote, "U.S State department is concerned about the detention of my father. By persecuting citizens for exercising their human rights Pakistan is damaging its own reputation."
Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail, who is currently in the US on Thursday said that her father was picked up by "men wearing militia dress" in Peshwar.
"My father has been picked up by men wearing Malitia dress from outside of Peshawar High Court an hour ago," Ismail had tweeted.
Ismail termed the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".
"Abduction of my father is an attempt to terrorise women of Pakistan who've got fathers' backs; to stifle dissent, to terrorise people who dare use their conditional rights," the women rights activist has said in another tweet.
Ismail managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States in September after being accused of treason. She reached the US months after she was arrested and released for holding a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 06:48 IST

Japan's Trade Minister resigns over alleged election campaign...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 25 (ANI): Japanese Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara on Friday announced his resignation from the post after being accused of violating an election campaign law.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

16 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for murder of teenage girl

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 25 (ANI): A Bangladeshi court on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenager who was burned to death in April for refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against her institution's principal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

White House plans to end subscriptions of New York Times,...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): The White House on Thursday said that it is planning to order US federal agencies to end the subscription of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:44 IST

California wildfire: Estimated 200,000 homes, businesses facing...

California [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): An estimated 2,00,000 homes and businesses across California are facing power cuts, affecting at least half-a-million people, while scores more could be in the dark soon, as massive wildfires fuelled by high winds and brittle conditions continue to rage through the s

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:24 IST

US: 1 injured in shooting inside mall in Florida, 3 suspects at large

Miami [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident inside a mall in Miami's Cutler Bay, Florida on Thursday, police said, adding that they are looking for three suspects who are still at large.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Peace remains prerequisite for progress in relations: Venkaiah Naidu

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Any attempts to disrupt peace and interference in India's internal matters will not be tolerated, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday, adding that while New Delhi wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries "including its immediate neighbours

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:19 IST

Indian diaspora important component of country's aspiration to...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called the Indian diaspora an important component of country's aspiration to be an inclusive, equitable and prosperous nation, adding that they have a momentous role to play in the evolution, growth, and future of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Imran Khan issues directives to allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Lahore's Services Hospital, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:22 IST

Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas concurrently accredited as India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Diplomat Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Gambia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:42 IST

Abduction of my father attempt to terrorise Pakistanis who dare...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Thursday called the abduction of her father in Peshawar an attempt to terrorise the women of Pakistan and others who dare to use their "conditional rights".

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:56 IST

Health of ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with immune disorder...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): The health of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, hospitalised after being diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, is improving and his platelet count has increased, doctors treating him said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl