US expresses concern over threat to democracy from 'theocratic groups' operating in S. Asia

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The US House of Representative in a release has expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia.

"The US should more actively engage with the Government of Bangladesh regarding shared interests in safeguarding human rights, religious freedom, and secular democracy in Bangladesh while preventing the growth of religious extremism and militancy," US Congressman Jim Banks said a statement submitted to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The statement also called on the Governments of Bangladesh and Pakistan to deny, disrupt, and dismantle the ability of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates to continue posing an immediate and ongoing threat to religious freedom and regional stability.

The House urges the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and all political parties to unequivocally distance themselves from Jamaat-e-Islami and other extremist organisations, Banks said.

The statement called on the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and other relevant agencies, to halt all partnerships and funding arrangements with groups affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami and its domestic affiliates, including the Islamic Circle of North America, ICNA Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, and the Muslim Ummah of North America.

It further called on law enforcement to investigate the activities of Helping Hand for Relief and Development in Pakistan and Kashmir, including reported collaboration with components of the Pakistani terrorist network, Lashkar-e-Taiba. (ANI)

