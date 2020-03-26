US extends Independence Day greetings to Bangladesh

Washington DC [USA], Mar 26 (ANI): The United States on Thursday extended its greeting to the people of Bangladesh on the 50th Independence Day and said that the two countries enjoy a close and long-held cooperation on regional stability and peacekeeping.

"We send best wishes to the people of #Bangladesh on your Independence Day. The US and Bangladesh are steadfast partners and enjoy close and long-held cooperation on health and development, regional stability and peacekeeping," Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, tweeted.

Bangladesh is observing its independence day today, though the state-organised celebrations have been cancelled as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The day commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the midnight of March 25. (ANI)

