Flag of USA (L), South Korea (C), Japan (R) (file photo)
Flag of USA (L), South Korea (C), Japan (R) (file photo)

US extends support to S Korea, Japan over alleged airspace violation by China, Russia

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:20 IST

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday extended support to both South Korea and Japan over the alleged "airspace incursions" by Chinese and Russian warplanes.
Both South Korea and Japan scrambled aircraft in response to the alleged airspace violation near the islets of Dokdo on Tuesday. Both the Asian countries lay claim to the territory.
Seoul also fired warning shots at the Russian military aircraft during the airspace incursion. The alleged violations took place -- first at 9:09 am (local time) and then at 9:33 am. South Korean defence officials said that two Chinese aircraft also entered South Korea's Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) on Tuesday.
Following the incident, Seoul pointed out that it is the first such violation by a foreign military plane, according to Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea lodged a formal complaint with Russia over the alleged transgression, while Japan also protested the country's move.
"The United States strongly supports our ROK (South Korea) and Japanese allies and their responses to airspace incursions by Chinese and Russian aircraft," Lt Col Dave Eastburn, the Pentagon spokesperson, told Yonhap.
"The (Department of Defence) is in close coordination with our ROK and Japanese allies about these events, and will continue to monitor activities as they follow up with their Russian and Chinese counterparts in diplomatic channels," he added.
Following the incident, South Korea has dismissed Japan's renewed claims over Dokdo.
"As Dokdo is our inherent territory historically, geographically and by international law, we can't accept the Japanese side's claim," it said.
The territorial dispute is also tied to a naming row, wherein South Korea refers to the waters the islets are located in as East Sea while Japan calls it the Sea of Japan.
While an airspace is 12 nautical miles from a country's borders which falls under its control, an ADIZ is the area wherein the controlling country can demand identification, location and control of aircraft's direction. The country does not necessarily have rights to engage, according to CNN.
As per the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the two Chinese aircraft entered the KADIZ first at 6:44 am (local time) and then 7:49 am. The aircraft then met up with the two Russian aircraft, following which the four planes entered KADIZ together at 8:40 am and remained there for 24 minutes. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:39 IST

There were 40 militant groups operating within Pak, says Imran Khan

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI) : Addressing US lawmakers here on Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that his country had 40 different militant groups operating within its borders.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:29 IST

4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare...

Mutsu [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:27 IST

US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 06:17 IST

US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire to end the "humanitarian disaster".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 05:33 IST

Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 04:20 IST

US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary...

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 03:36 IST

Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM

Rome [Italy], July 24 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will work with newly elected Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly Brexit and to assure that the United Kingdom remains as "important and reliable partner of the European Union"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 02:00 IST

Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that people like him that why they are calling new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Britain Trump"

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:52 IST

US: Imran Khan meets Pompeo

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United States for a three-day visit, met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST

2 killed, 20 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Atleast two people killed and over 20 others suffered injuries in a bomb explosion in Quetta of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Media in Pak has more freedom than in Britain: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday made a bizarre claim that the media in his country has more freedom than that in Britain since he has assumed office, going by what they are allowed to report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:14 IST

Will persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he would meet representatives of Taliban after his return home from the US to persuade them to initiate talks with the Afghanistan government.

Read More
iocl