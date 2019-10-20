US: FM Sitharaman to meet Indian diaspora in Chicago

Washington [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Chicago on Sunday, where she is scheduled to meet industry leaders and people from the Indian diaspora.

Sitharaman shared details of her one day visit to the most populous city of the United States of America (USA) while speaking to reporters on Saturday (local time).

"Yes, I will be visiting Chicago after here. I will be meeting the industry leaders and also the Indian diaspora. I will be only spending one day there", she said while responding to a question.

She also spoke about upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and asserted that she had campaigned in the state before embarking on a visit to the United States.

"Before coming here I have gone to Mumbai and Pune for the campaign and then had come here. After Chicago I will return", she added.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman had addressed the Plenary Session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

"Minister Sitharaman addressing the Plenary Session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings 2019 in Washington DC on 19th October 2019", ministry of Finance had tweeted. (ANI)

