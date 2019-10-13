Ras al Ain town, Syria (File photo)
Ras al Ain town, Syria (File photo)

US Forces say Turkey deliberately fired at American troop positions in Syria's Kobani

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:27 IST

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey deliberately fired artillery shells at American troop positions in Syria's Kobani, a report has claimed amidst Ankara's ongoing offensive in the region.
US troops came under fire on Friday from Turkish positions near the Syrian city of Kobani amid the ongoing Turkish military operation against Daesh and the Kurdish-led forces that have been classified by Ankara as terrorists, reported Sputnik.
It gave reference to a report in the Washington Post which cited four current and former US officials as saying Turkish forces have known for months that a US Special Operations outpost had been stationed in this area.
In particular, one of the US officials said, cited by the Washington Post, that multiple rounds of 155mm fire were launched from Turkey's side of the border and that they had a "bracketing effect" in which shells landed on both sides of the US positions.
"That's an area weapon [...] That's not something we ever would have done to a partner force," the official said, adding that Turkish forces knew there were Americans on the hill and that it had to be deliberate, the DC-based newspaper reported.
According to the Pentagon's earlier statement, Turkish shells "exploded a few hundred meters of a location outside the Security Mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present".
The Pentagon has demanded that Ankara should avoid actions that "could result in immediate defensive action".
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier on Saturday that the nation's military is coordinating efforts with the United States in its recently launched offensive, denying allegations that Turkey is deliberately targeting US forces in the region.
The Turkish Defence Ministry also said it had taken necessary measures to prevent damage from being inflicted on a US observation post that was located near the positions of Kurdish-led forces whom Turkey attacked with reciprocal fire.
Turkey launched military offensive dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring' on Wednesday. The move has invited condemnation from the international community. (ANI/Sputnik)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his ongoing visit to Sierra Leone, met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 04:12 IST

Ecuador: President Moreno puts national capital under curfew,...

Quito [Ecuador], Oct 13 (ANI): Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Saturday placed the national capital under curfew and military control following several days of mass protests against his decree cancelling fuel subsidies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:46 IST

France suspends arms sales to Turkey over military incursions in Syria

Paris [France], Oct 13 (ANI): France on Saturday (local time) said it has decided to suspend arms sales to Turkey over its ongoing military incursions in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:03 IST

'Financial concerns' raised at UK charity endorsed by Pakistani...

London [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): The Charity Commission has said that it is looking into 'potential financial concerns' at Wakefield charity Penny Appeal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:44 IST

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' to take place in...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13-28.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:40 IST

Vice President Naidu arrives in Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday (local time) arrived in Freetown on the second leg of his ongoing five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:30 IST

China to conduct feasibility study of trans-border railway: Xi...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): China would carry out a feasibility study on trans-border railways linking Nepal with the Sino land, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:16 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles China

Beijing [China], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale struck southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:12 IST

Pak regrets Afghanistan's decision to close consulate in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday regretted Afghanistan's decision to close its consulate in Peshawar over the market ownership dispute and urged the country to immediately review the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:03 IST

China pledges NPR 56 billion financial assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): China on Saturday pledged to provide financial assistance of NPR 56 billion to Nepal over a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Top US senator accuses Pakistan of supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:32 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Serbia to attend 141st IPU Assembly

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Serbia on Friday to attend the 141st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union (IPU) slated to be held here from October 13 to October 17.

Read More
iocl