US: Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): A US federal grand jury indicted former Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol, the Justice Department of Justice said.



"Stephen K. Bannon was indicted today by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent.

One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for participating in the event. (ANI)

