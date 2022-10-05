US: Former Northeastern University worker arrested, charged for staging hoax explosion

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): A former Northeastern employee has been charged with staging a hoax explosion inside Holmes Hall on the university's Boston campus last month and providing false information to investigators, according to a statement issued by the Department of Justice on Tuesday (local media).

Forty-five-year-old Jason Duhaime was arrested on Tuesday morning in San Antonio and was scheduled to appear in federal court in Texas later afternoon, as per the statement.

"This alleged conduct is disturbing to say the least," US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins said as per The Washington Post.

"Mr. Duhaime's 911 call on Sept. 13 generated an enormous law enforcement response that resulted in the evacuation of a large portion of the Northeastern (University) campus and the understandable panic among many Northeastern students, faculty and staff," she added.

According to federal authorities, Duhaime called emergency responders around 7 pm on September 13 to report an explosion. That evening, authorities said, Duhaime told the 911 operator that he was injured by sharp objects that came out of a plastic Pelican case that contained a "violent note."



Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.

The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS have all responded and the building has been evacuated. Additionally, an FBI spokesperson had said that they are assisting the Boston Police Department in an investigation at Northeastern University.

When asked if there was a threat to the general public at Tuesday night's presser, police say the investigation is ongoing and that updates would be provided later. Northeastern University police stressed that the campus was secure as investigators work.

"It's very important to note that our campus is secure and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity," Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said.

The incident has put the community on alert. Other colleges have put out warnings for students to report anything suspicious. (ANI)

