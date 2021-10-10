US: Four killed in plane crash in Atlanta

Atlanta [US], October 10 (ANI): Four people died after a plane crashed in Atlanta, said a report on Saturday (local time).

The single-engine Cessna 210 crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee County while it was departing and then caught fire, The Hill reported citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s statement.

However, the cause of the crash has not been determined so far.



At least 15 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze, according to the fire official.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA will be investigating the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead in the case.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is the state's second-busiest and is only 10 miles from downtown Atlanta, The Hill reported further.


