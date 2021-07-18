US: Four shot outside Nationals Stadium in Washington

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park Stadium in Washington on Saturday night during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, said police.

The New York Times reported that the game was halted in the middle of the sixth inning, with the Padres leading, 8-4. Team officials said the game would resume on Sunday afternoon, and the teams would play their regularly scheduled game afterward.



The team canceled its postgame news conference with players and the team's manager.

The police said that they were investigating the shooting and that there appeared to be no ongoing threat. The police did not immediately provide information about the conditions of the victims, but said that two had walked into hospitals for treatment, The NYT reported further.

Earlier on Friday, two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Sacramento, the capital city of the US state of California, Xinhua news agency said. (ANI)

