US, France join forces to develop traffic management system for space

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 03:47 IST

Washington [USA], Oct 24 (Sputnik/ANI): France's National Center for Space Studies (CNES) has agreed to work with the United States to develop systems on space situational awareness and traffic management for the commercial space industry, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a press release on Wednesday.
Ross signed a letter of intent with CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall on the sidelines of a Washington event hosted by the International Astronautical Congress.
"The Declaration charts a path forward for expanded cooperation between the Department and the French space agency on space situational awareness (SSA), space traffic management (STM), and other important efforts driving the commercial development of space," the release said.
Ross explained that the United States is seeking other international partners in addition to France to prepare for an anticipated USD 1 trillion commercial space economy.
The agreement outlines principles and goals for the relationship including regular coordination and exchange of information regarding SSA, STM, and other space activities, the release said. (Sputnik/ANI)

