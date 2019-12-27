US: Helicopter with 7 people on board missing in Hawaii

Hawaii [US], Dec 27 (ANI): A helicopter with seven people on board has gone missing in Hawaii late Thursday.

The helicopter has failed to return from a tour off Kauai's Napali coast in Hawaii, CNN reported.

One pilot and six passengers were on the helicopter and two of those passengers are believed to be minors.

The aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

