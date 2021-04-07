US hints about boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): The United States has suggested it will not rule out the possibility of consulting with partner countries over a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games amid the growing concerns over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang province.

"We have consistently said, when it comes to our concerns with the government in Beijing, including Beijing's egregious human rights violations, its conduct of genocide in the case of Xinjiang, that what the US does is meaningful, what the US does will have impact, but everything we do that is - that brings along our allies and partners will have all the more influence with Beijing," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday (local time) in a press briefing over the question on Winter Olympics.

The remark comes amid a growing rift between the US and China over several issues including human rights abuses in the Xinjiang province, political situation in Hong Kong and trade.



Asked if Washington is consulting with allies about a joint plan to boycott the Winter Olympics, Price said, "...Department of State, as part of our thinking on the Beijing Olympics, is engaging with partners, with allies to coordinate - coordinate closely on decisions and approaches to the government in Beijing."

He further said the United States and its partners are coordinating on all of these issues of concern, and, of course, the Beijing Olympics is an area that we will continue to discuss.

The US and some of its allies, including the European Union, have imposed sanctions against Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

The Winter Olympics in 2022 is slated to be held between February 4 and 20 in Beijing. (ANI)

