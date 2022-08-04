US hopes to return to P5 dialogue when Russia acts in 'good faith': US Arms Control Envoy

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States hopes to resume the P5 dialogue when Russia acts in "good faith," Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Wednesday.



In January, Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom released a joint statement reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

"We don't have a P5 dialogue because of what you know, the situation of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Jenkins said. "So that's not going forward. However, you know, the P5 exists and hopefully one day we would be able to get back to that when, you know, when Russia acts in good faith and does what, you know, we think it needs to happen in terms of their vision of Ukraine." (ANI/Sputnik)

