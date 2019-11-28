US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

US House committee invites Trump to Dec. 4 impeachment hearing

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:26 IST

Washington [US], Nov 27 (ANI) : The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (local time) invited President Donald Trump or his counsel to participate in the panel's first impeachment inquiry hearing on December 4.
The hearing on December 4 will feature a panel of constitutional experts as witnesses as the committee announced that the hearing will be based on "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment".
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in the statement that the lawmakers' "first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump."
Nadler sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday notifying him of the hearing and inviting the President or his counsel to participate, including asking questions of the witnesses."I write to ask if ... you or your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel," the New York Democrat wrote. In the letter, Nadler said the hearing would "serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers' intent and understanding of terms like 'high crimes and misdemeanors,'" CNN reported.
Nadler asked Trump to respond by Sunday on whether the White House wanted to participate in the hearings, as well as who would act as the President's counsel for the proceedings.
Adam Schiff, who heads the intelligence committee, wrote in a letter to lawmakers that his team is expected to complete the report as soon as Congress returns from Thanksgiving break.
After holding multiple hearings related to impeachment, the panel would debate and approve articles of impeachment before a vote on the House floor.
The impeachment inquiry was launched by the US House Democrats back in September after a phone call made by Trump to the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate the Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on President Trump to testify as part of the House's impeachment inquiry in the wake of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) offering to let him speak with the panel.

"Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to come to testify, and I think her invitation is correct. If Donald Trump doesn't agree with what he's hearing, doesn't like what he's hearing, he shouldn't tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath, and he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath," Schumer said during a press conference in New York. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:50 IST

Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky', netizens left amused

New York [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a photoshopped image with his face superimposed onto the chiselled and bare-chested body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer essayed by veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:22 IST

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday on a three-day visit to the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:52 IST

PM Modi hopes for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Reiterating India's strong support for the Palestinian cause, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel to move towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:10 IST

Swedish King, Queen to embark on 6-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will pay a six-day state visit to India from December 1 to 6.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:42 IST

Sri Lankan President 'personally invites' Muralitharan to become...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has "personally invited" legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the country's Tamil-dominated Northern Province, Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:28 IST

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:27 IST

Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:12 IST

India, Gemany to collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): India and Germany will collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects, senior German official Claudia Warning said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Envoy of Japan, Slovenia present their credentials to Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ambassadors of Japan and Slovenia presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:36 IST

16 killed in bus accident in Nepal

Arghakhanchi [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): More than 16 people were killed after a bus fell off a road in Arghakhanchi district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:50 IST

Nepal PM Oli's condition stable, removed from ventilator, says hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was removed from the ventilator on Wednesday morning following improvement in his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:10 IST

Pak SC adjourns Bajwa's extension hearing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the extension of in Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure until tomorrow.

Read More
iocl