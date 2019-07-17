US President Donald Trump (file photo)
US President Donald Trump (file photo)

US House condemns Trump's 'racist' jibes against Democratic congresswomen

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:34 IST

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to condemn US President Donald Trump's recent "racist" outburst directed at four Democratic congresswomen, who are all People of Colour (POC).
The vote was 240-187, according to CNN. Four Republican leaders and one independent supported the resolution as well.
On Sunday, Trump shocked many after he indirectly asked the four congresswomen to go back to the "broken, crime-infested countries" they "came" from. This was the first among the several outbursts Trump has had on Twitter since while targetting the freshmen congresswomen, namely Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Tuesday's vote at the House witnessed several high-octane moments, including Pelosi's strong criticism of Trump. The choice of words used by Pelosi against Trump reportedly violated House rules, which halted floor action for an hour during which a heated debate regarding Pelosi's statements ensued.
The debate brought to fore the partisan anger with Trump's latest jibes, as the Democrats voted to not strike Pelosi's comments from the record -- as is done when a lawmaker is found not to be in order -- and invited Pelosi to speak again.
Reacting to the result of the House vote, Omar said that the decision to jointly condemn Trump sent a message to young children who "are wrestling with the weight of those words now coming from the President, that we hear them, we see them and we never will allow anybody to tell them that this isn't their country."
The four lawmakers have previously rejected Trump's statements, with Pressley stating, "He (Trump) does not embody the grace, the empathy, the compassion, the integrity that that office requires and that the American people deserve."
"That being said, I encourage the American people and all of us in this room and beyond to not take the bait. This is a disruptive distraction from the issues of care, concern, and consequence to the American people," she said.
Trump has tried to clarify that he does not have a "racist bone" in his body. "Those tweets were NOT racist," he said.
Ocasio-Cortez rejected Trump's latest statement and tweeted, "You're right, Mr President - you don't have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head and a racist heart in your chest. That's why you violate the rights of children and tell the Congresswoman who represents your home borough, to "go back to my country". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:03 IST

Pak minister allegedly deletes her tweet criticising Trump, USA

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday allegedly criticised US President Donald Trump indirectly, joining in the furore regarding his latest Twitter outburst -- only to delete the tweet later.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 06:18 IST

India-UK relations: 14th JETCO meeting to be held in New Delhi next year

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): The next India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) will take place in New Delhi next year, according to a joint statement of the 13th JETCO meeting held here on July 15.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 05:35 IST

Biden jokingly challenges Trump to push-up challenge

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden has jokingly challenged 73-year-old US President Donald Trump to a push-up challenge.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:41 IST

Scientists create vegan ice-cream from genetically modified yeast

California [USA], July 17 (ANI): Cool treats are a perfect way to fend off the summer temperatures and what else can be a better summer treat than having a delicious ice cream. But have you ever thought of having an ice-cream grown in a laboratory?

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:04 IST

London Mayor blocks proposal for 1000 ft high 'Tulip' skyscraper

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Exercising his powers, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a plan for the construction of a 1000-ft-high tower, known as the 'Tulip,' stating that the high-rise would be of "limited" public benefit and would be "detrimental" to the city's skyline.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 03:11 IST

'What's your ethnicity?' - Kellyanne Conway asks reporter amid...

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): Amid a raging debate across the United States on racism following US President Donald Trump's Twitter outburst and the recently concluded ICE raids which targeted immigrants, a senior counselor to Trump raised eyebrows after she asked a reporter about his ethnicity her

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 01:29 IST

PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz announces nationwide protests in Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced nationwide protests across Pakistan aimed at demanding justice for jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, among other things.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:57 IST

ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case expected on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is likely to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:33 IST

Work on Sapta Kosi high dam on hold due to disagreement between...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The demands pertaining to the compensation and resettlement assurances to the locals on Nepal side have kept the construction work on the proposed Sapta Kosi high dam on hold since 2017.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

Piyush Goyal meets Theresa May in London

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:46 IST

'Don't have a Racist bone in my body!' - Trump defends outburst...

Washington DC [USA], July 16 (ANI): Defiant amid criticism, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that his recent tweets telling four congresswomen of colour to go back to their "broken, crime-infested countries" were "not racist."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:59 IST

ICJ expected to deliver verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

Read More
iocl