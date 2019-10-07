US House Democrats subpoenaed Pentagon, White House budget office in impeachment inquiry

Washington DC [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The Democratic chairmen of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday subpoenaed the Pentagon and the White House budget office as part of their impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump's interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The committee has asked Pentagon and the budget office to turn over documents related to Trump's decision to withhold military assistance for Ukraine, by October 15, reported CNN.

"The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the Committees to examine this sequence of these events and the reasons behind the White House's decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression," the Chairmen wrote in their letters.

The impeachment inquiry was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24 in the wake of a complaint filed by a whistleblower which stated that Trump pressurised his Ukraine's counterpart to open unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden and his son, Hunter, and other matters he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains.

Trump, in turn, has refuted the allegations, deeming it as a political witch hunt. (ANI)

