US House Democrats to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): House Democrats unveiled their resolution to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the recent riots in the US Capitol.

According to CNN, the single impeachment article, which will be introduced at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, points to Trump's repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. The article also cited Trump's call to Georgia Republican secretary of state urging him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the resolution said, adding "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."



The impeachment resolution is the first step by Democrats towards holding an impeachment vote this week. The impeachment resolution was introduced by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Raskin and Ted Lieu of California, CNN reported.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House would proceed with bringing an impeachment resolution to the floor this week unless Vice President Mike Pence moves to invoke the 25th Amendment with a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump from power.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.

Wednesday's violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote. (ANI)

