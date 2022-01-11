US House lawmakers to propose Bill to boost Ukraine Defense aid, sanction Russia: Reports

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI/Sputnik): House Republicans are set to introduce legislation that would boost US defense aid to Ukraine and reimpose sanctions on Russia if passed, Politico reported, citing a draft copy of the bill.

The bill's Senate counterpart of the proposed legislation, entitled the "Guaranteeing Ukrainian Autonomy by Reinforcing its Defense (GUARD) Act," was introduced in mid-December. The move comes amid increased tensions between Russia, the US and its allies over the buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.



"President Biden is failing to adequately arm Ukraine & deter Russia's military buildup. Today, I joined my House colleagues in reaffirming our commitment to Ukraine. The U.S. can no longer afford to be weak on the international stage," Representative Mike Turner said on Monday in a tweet with a link to the report.

A draft copy of the legislation calls for $200 million in aid to Ukraine for air-defense capabilities and naval vessels, the reimposition of sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the consideration of state sponsor of terrorism designation for Russia.

Russian delegations are meeting with US, NATO and OSCE officials this week to discuss a range of bilateral and European security issues. (ANI/Sputnik)

