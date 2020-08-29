US House panel to start work on resolution holding Pompeo in contempt

Washington D.C. [US]. August 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that Chairman Eliot Engel will begin to work on a resolution to hold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt over his refusal to provide documents about the alleged political misuse of State Department resources.

"Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today announced that the Committee will begin work on a resolution holding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt. Chairman Engel made this announcement amid Secretary Pompeo's ongoing refusal to comply with the Committee's duly authorized subpoena for records into his transparently political misuse of Department resources," the release said.

Engel said Pompeo is defying two subpoenas authorized by the Foreign Affairs Committee to look into matters related to the Trump impeachment inquiry and Ukraine.

Democrats have criticized Pompeo for allegedly violating US law and State Department policy by taking part in the Republican National Convention this week. Senate-appointed officials are prohibited from participating in political events. (ANI/Sputnik)

