US President Donald Trump (File photo)
US President Donald Trump (File photo)

US House passes Defense Authorisation Bill to check Trump from striking Iran

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Friday (local time) approved a defence policy bill that would restrict President Donald Trump's ability to authorise a military strike on Iran.
The National Defense Authorisation Act, worth USD 733 billion, was passed along stark party lines -- 220 to 197 -- with the Republicans uniting to oppose the legislation, The New York Times reported.
Last month, the US President had abruptly ordered to launch a missile strike in a retaliatory action against Iran's downing of a US drone. However, the decision was pulled off at the last moment citing escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.
"On the floor, the bill has taken a radical left turn," said Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.
"There's good and bad in this bill ... but it's moving in a direction that does make America less safe," Thornberry was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
Ties between the two countries become strenuous after the US pulled out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) last year, blaming Iran for supporting state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.
Trump had accused Iran of "secretly" enriching uranium for a long time, warning that more sanctions would be imposed "substantially" on Tehran soon.
On the same day, an emergency meeting was convened by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the behest of the US to discuss the current status of the 2015 nuclear deal.
The pact was signed by five countries -- the US, the UK, Russia, China and Germany, and the European Union -- with an aim to limiting Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.
A year after the US pulled out of the deal, Iran announced its partial withdrawal from the agreement.
While Tehran is yet to withdraw fully from the accord, it recently announced its decision to increase nuclear enrichment in response to the new US sanctions.
On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran announced that the country has officially surpassed the 3.67 per cent uranium enrichment limit set under the 2015 pact and could consider increasing the stockpile to 20 per cent in the future. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:02 IST

Robert Mueller public hearing to be delayed until July 24

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): United States Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before two US House panels on Russia probe on July 24, one week later than previously scheduled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:56 IST

IED blast in Jalalabad kills 1 policeman, 2 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least one policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Tolo News on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Independent paediatrician reviews conditions of migrant children...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Trump administration has allowed a paediatrician to conduct an independent investigation into health conditions for migrant children at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:49 IST

Nepal floods: Police say death toll climbs to 21

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): The police here on Saturday said that the death toll due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, has climbed to 21.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 09:45 IST

US Treasury urges Congress to raise federal debt ceiling, warns...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Department of the Treasury on Friday (local time) urged Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling before lawmakers leave for the August recess, warning that the government could run out of money in early September.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 09:38 IST

37 countries, including Pak and Saudi, defend China in UN letter...

Geneva [Switzerland], July 13 (ANI): UN ambassadors from 37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have released a letter defending China's "contribution to the international human rights cause" in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:15 IST

Nepal to hike foreign tourist visa fee from July 17

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): Nepal will raise visa fees for foreign tourists from July 17, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:28 IST

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing', says French...

Mont-de-Marsan [France], July 13 (ANI): Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise was "amazing," according to General Philippe Lavigne, the Chief of Staff of the French Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 05:20 IST

US Secretary of Labour steps down after Epstein controversy

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The US Secretary of Labour, Alex Acosta, announced his resignation on Friday after he came under the scanner due to his past handling of a plea deal related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:23 IST

Somalia: 2 journalists among 10 killed in terror attack

Kismayo [Somalia], July 13 (ANI): At least ten people were killed after several gunmen stormed into the Asasey Hotel here on Friday after detonating a car bomb at the hotel's entrance, as per local police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:08 IST

Tropical storm 'Barry' to make landfall as hurricane in Louisiana today

Louisiana [USA], July 13 (ANI): Tropical storm "Barry" will make landfall as a hurricane on Saturday, causing torrential downpours and life-threatening floods, according to USA's National Hurricane Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:04 IST

UK police launch probe into leak of ambassador's secret cables

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police on Friday (local time) launched a criminal probe into the leak of the British Ambassador to the US, Kim Darroch's, secret cables to London.

Read More
iocl