US House passes omnibus spending bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed omnibus spending legislation to fund the federal government through September 30 and provide $13.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation.

The legislation would fund the US government through September 30, 2022. Current funding is set to run out on Friday at midnight.

The bill appropriates $730 billion in nondefense funding and $782 billion for defense, as well as $13.6 billion for humanitarian, economic and defense assistance for Ukraine.



The measure, which does not include language to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status, is now heading to Senate for consideration. (ANI/Sputnik)





