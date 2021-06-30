US House passes resolution urging Biden admin to facilitate COVID aid to India

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): The US House has passed a resolution recognizing the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives to urgently facilitate assistance.

Congressman Brad Sherman, the Democratic Co-Chair of the House Caucus on India and India Americans, was joined by Rep. Steve Chabot in introducing the resolution last month.

"The resolution stands with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of COVID-19," said Congressman Sherman. "The US must work with our partners around the world to quell the virus everywhere it persists."

"As Co-Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I am pleased my colleagues came together today to pass this important resolution expressing the House's support for India during this trying time," Chabot said. "India's COVID-19 second wave has caused immense suffering, both in India and among the Indian American community many of whose members have family in India. Our close ties to India and India's support for us early in the pandemic call for our support. As case rates continue to decline, we must help them finish the battle against the second wave and win the war against COVID-19 altogether."



According to an official release, the resolution recognizes the efforts of the Biden administration to deliver urgently needed medical supplies to India, and urges the delivery of additional, much needed medical supplies and in-kind medical supply donations to help India quell this devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The resolution also recognizes the efforts of Indian Americans and American firms to support India's health care system during this time of need, including the delivery of 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators to health care facilities across India.

As a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as the Democratic Co-Chair of the India Caucus, Congressman Sherman has worked, alongside the Republican Co-Chair Steve Chabot, to address the devastating effects of this second COVID-19 wave in India.

In April, Reps. Steve Chabot, Ro Khanna, Michael Waltz and others joined Congressman Sherman in formally requesting that the White House increase its assistance for India's battle against COVID-19. By early May, the United States had provided more than $100 million worth of medical supplies to India, including oxygen support, personal protective equipment (PPE), rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics. USAID also facilitated the delivery of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators to India, donated by the State of California.

Working directly with the Indian Ambassador in Washington DC, Congressman Sherman along with Congressman Chabot led another letter to President Biden, joined by over 50 Members of Congress, again requesting the White House to further increase aid and provide specific, needed medical equipment to support India through the COVID crisis. (ANI)

