US: House to vote on holding William Barr in contempt of Congress

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): The Democrats-controlled House is expected to vote on June 11 to hold US Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has confirmed that he is planning to introduce a resolution next Tuesday.

"Next Tuesday, I will bring a resolution to the House Floor forcing Attorney General Barr and former White House Counsel McGahn to comply with Congressional subpoenas that have been duly issued by the House Judiciary Committee," CNN quoted Hoyer's statement.

The votes come following Barr's refusal to release the full unredacted report of special counsel Robert Mueller and its underlying evidence.

"This Administration's systematic refusal to provide Congress with answers and cooperate with Congressional subpoenas is the biggest cover-up in American history, and Congress has a responsibility to provide oversight on behalf of the American people," Hoyer added.

The House Judiciary Committee has already voted to hold Barr in contempt, sending it to the floor for further action.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to accept the demands of Democrats to open Impeachment proceeding. (ANI)

