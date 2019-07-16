US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (file photo)

US House to vote on measure condemning Trump's racist tweets, says Pelosi

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:19 IST

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): The US House of Representatives will vote on a resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's racist tweets against liberal Democratic congresswomen, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday.
"The House cannot allow the President's characterization of immigrants to our country to stand," the senior Democratic leader said in a letter to House Democrats, according to Sputnik.
"Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President's xenophobic tweets," she added.
While there has been wide criticism against Trump's distasteful comments regarding the congresswomen, Democrats have pointed out that the Grand Old Party's (GOP) members have kept mum on the controversy. Republican US Senator, Tim Scott, was the first to condemn Trump's statements from the GOP's end.
"No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further," the Republican leader tweeted.
"Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party's far-left, pro-socialist policies -- not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews - are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language," Scott further said in his statement.
Inviting criticism, Trump on Sunday launched multiple personal and racist attacks on Democratic congresswomen, asking them to go back to the "broken, crime-infested" countries they "came" from.
While he did not identify the Democratic leaders, many speculate that it is Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who recently condemned the President's immigration policies, according to CNN.
All four Democratic leaders, who are all freshmen representatives and women of colour, have strongly criticised Trump's statements.
The resolution slated to be voted on in the House of Representatives is sponsored by leaders who were born abroad, like Congressmen Tom Malinowski and Jamie Raskin. (ANI)

