US House votes to block 'emergency' arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Washington [USA], July 18 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to block emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The three resolutions which were approved by the US House were already passed by the Senate. This means that the measures will now go to US President Donald Trump, where he is expected to veto them.

The chamber approved two of the resolutions with 238-190. The third one was approved with 237-190 votes, according to The Hill.

While the US Congress cannot override Trump's veto, it reflects the differing takes on Saudi Arabia which are held by the legislature and the executive in the United States.

The US legislature has previously been critical of Riyadh, especially after journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing and the mounting death toll in Yemen.

Trump had in May bypassed the Congress to fast-track the sale of weapons worth USD eight billion to Saudi Arabia and the other two Gulf countries, citing escalating tensions with Iran in the region. The weapons sale bypassed laws which give the US Congress the power to review major arms sale, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

