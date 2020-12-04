US, Huawei CFO in talks over plea to allow her to return to China

Washington DC [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US Justice Department officials and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou are currently negotiating a possible plea deal that would allow her to return to China from Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The report on Thursday said that in exchange for going home, Meng would have to admit wrongdoing in her criminal case related to alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran on Huawei's behalf. She faces wire and bank fraud charges.

The report said, according to the sources, US federal prosecutors could drop charges against Meng is she cooperates in the case. However, so far Meng has refused to cooperate, claiming she is innocent.



The report said Meng through her Huawei spokesman declined to comment. The Justice Department also declined to comment, the report added.

Meng is wanted by the US authorities for her alleged role in violating sanctions against Iran. The US Justice Department alleges that Meng committed financial transgressions by misleading multinational financial conglomerate, HSBC, into approving more than $100 million in transactions that contravened US sanctions on Iran from 2010 to 2014.

Canadian Member of Parliament Paul Manly said on Tuesday that the incoming Biden administration may be more inclined to drop charges against Meng. (ANI/Sputnik)

