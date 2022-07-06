US: Illinois shooting suspect charged with 7 murder counts, faces life sentence

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI/Sputink): The suspected gunman in a July 4 parade shooting in Illinois was charged with seven counts of first degree murder for allegedly carrying out the attack that left seven people dead, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a press conference.



"Today, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office has charged Robert Crimo III with seven counts of first degree murder," Rinehart said on Tuesday.

Authorities intend on charging Crimo with dozens more crimes in the future, Reinhardt added.

Crimo faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted on the charges against him, Reinhardt also said. (ANI/Sputink)

