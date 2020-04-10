Washington D.C. [USA], April 10 (ANI): India and the US had a very good trade in the first two months of this year. The US imported Indian goods worth USD 4,487.2 million in February as against USD 4,609.2 million last February.

The exports from the US to India in February this year stood at USD 3,233.8 million, which in February last year was 2,675.3 million, as per the latest data revealed by the US government.

In January this year, the US exported goods worth USD 2,894.3 million to India, which is an increase from the last January when the US exported goods worth USD 2,662.6 million to India.

Total imports of Indian goods by the US in January and February this year stood at USD 9,491.4 million. The US' exports to New Delhi during this period stood at USD 6,128.1 million, indicating that the US imported more from India than Washington DC exported.

However, the tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June last year, after the US government revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products including almonds and apples. (ANI)