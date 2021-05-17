US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar junta

Washington DC [US], May 17 (ANI): The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on Myanmar's administrative body and high-ranking officials in the latest punitive move following the country's military coup on February 1.

"Thirteen of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma's military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children," the US Treasury department said.

Andrea Gacki, US Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said Burma's military continues to commit human rights abuses and oppress the people of Burma. "Today's action demonstrates the United States' commitment to work with our international partners to press the Burmese military and promote accountability for those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence."

The sanctions extend to the State Administrative Council (SAC), the government of the country's military junta, including four of its members as well as nine ministers and three adult children of previously sanctioned high-ranking SAC members.

The individuals were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN).



The SDN List, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

The announcement comes amid controversial actions taken by the military government of Myanmar against its own civilian population. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup.

On Sunday, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun had urged the international community to cut off financial flows to the country's military Tatmadaw.

In an exclusive interview with NHK World, he called on the international community to suspend investments and tie-ups with companies linked to the military, in order to stop the crackdowns on people protesting against the February coup.

"Any financial flow that goes through the military chain should be cut off immediately," Moe Tun said. (ANI)

