US imposes sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader, and is the regime's primary spokesperson around the world," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Brushing off the sanctions, Zarif said that US' move indicates that it considers him as a "huge threat" to their "agenda". The top diplomat added that the sanctions would have no effect on him or his family as he has "no property or interests outside of Iran."

"The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world". Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," Zarif wrote on Twitter.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated following US' withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between the world leaders. In addition, fears of a direct conflict between the two have risen since May, this year, following several incidences of attacks or seizure of oil tankers in the Gulf, as well as Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone. (ANI)

