US imposes sanctions on Iranian officials connected to drone program

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The Biden administration imposed sanctions against several Iranian individuals in connection with the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) including the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization responsible for country's ballistic missile programs.

In a statement, US Treasury Department said the latest sanctions target "six executives and board members of US-designated Qods Aviation Industries" and the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization. The US government alleged that Iran has transferred these UAVs to Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

"The United States has designated seven individuals in leadership positions with Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), an Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), the main organization responsible for overseeing Iran's ballistic missile programs," the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in US State Department statement.

"Today's action is pursuant to E.O. 13382 and follows our designations in September and November of individuals and entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian Shahed- and Mohajer- series UAVs, which Moscow continues to use in its brutal attacks against Ukraine, including its critical infrastructure," the statement added.



Blinken alleged that the Iranian regime's military support to Russia not only fuels the conflict in Ukraine but has also resulted in violations of UN Security Council resolution 2231 through its provision of military UAVs without advance, case-by-case approval of the UN Security Council.

"Iran has now become Russia's top military backer. Iran must cease its support for Russia's unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity," he added.

In a separate statement, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said the US will continue to use every tool to deny Russian President Vladimir Putin the weapons he is using on Ukraine.

"The United States will act swiftly against individuals and entities supporting Iran's UAV and ballistic missile programs and will stand resolutely in support of the people of Ukraine," she said in the Treasury Department release.

This development comes as the Biden administration has pledged equipment to rebuild the infrastructure and continued defensive support to Kyiv amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, CNN reported. (ANI)

