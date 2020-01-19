US imposes sanctions on Iran's IRGC general

Washington D. C. [United States], Jan 19 (Xinhua/ANI): The US State Department on Saturday said that it had imposed sanctions on a brigadier general of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The department said in a statement that it had blacklisted Brigadier General Hassan Shahvarpour, a commander in Khuzestan province, accusing him of commanding units blamed for killing protestors in Iran in November 2019.

Following the designation, the blacklisted individual, as well as his immediate family members, is ineligible for entry into the United States.

The latest move by the US State Department came amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran following the killing of a top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad and Iran's missiles attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq. (Xinhua/ANI)

