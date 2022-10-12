US imposes visa restrictions on Taliban members over repression of women, girls

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): The United States has imposed visa restrictions on members of the Taliban and other individuals responsible for the repression of women and girls in Afghanistan through policies and violence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken in a statement on Tuesday said that the visa restriction policy restricts "the issuance of visas for current or former taliban-members">Taliban members, members of non-state security groups, and other individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, repressing women and girls in Afghanistan through restrictive policies and violence."

Immediate family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions, it added.

These repressive policies include discontinuing and restricting access to secondary or higher education for girls and women, preventing women's full participation in the workforce and their ability to choose their careers, restricting women's movement, expression, or privacy as well as engaging in violence and harassment.

As per the statement, unjust arrest and detention of women, girls, or their family members for noncompliance with discriminatory policies will also invite sanctions.



"Despite public assurances that it would respect the human rights of all Afghans, the Taliban has issued and enforced a series of policies or edicts that effectively bar women and girls in Afghanistan from full participation in public life, including access to secondary education and work in most industries," the statement said.

As a grim example, the statement added, for more than a year, Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are systemically barred from attending school beyond the sixth grade, with no return date in sight.

The US called on other governments to join in taking similar actions and to continue to underscore a collective message that only a government in Afghanistan that represents all its people and protects and promotes the human rights of every individual could be considered legitimate.

"The US is taking action to sanction those involved in repressing women and girls in Afghanistan. We continue to press the Taliban and others to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms--including the right to education--of all Afghans, including women and girls," Blinken said in a tweet.

The United States said that it strongly supports the Afghan people and remains committed to doing all it can to protect and promote the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, including women and girls. (ANI)

