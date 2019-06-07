US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster addressing a function at US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster addressing a function at US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

US Independence Day celebrations in Delhi: Envoy seeks to strengthen ties with Modi govt

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday reaffirmed the US' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India while congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for their astounding victory in the recently held polls.
Juster was speaking at celebrations held in the American Embassy here to mark the 243rd Independence Day of the US.
It is worth mentioning that July 4 marks the Independence Day of the US.
"The US-India partnership is durable and effective because it is based on a foundation of common values. These ideas have led millions of Indians to make their voices heard recently in the largest democratic exercise in world history," he said.
"We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his new Cabinet of Ministers, and all of the newly elected parliamentarians, and wish them the very best as they take up their positions. We look forward to working with India and strengthening our partnership," he added.
Juster also said US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is expected to pay a delegation-level visit to New Delhi, likely on June 26, before heading to attend the G-20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29.
During the one-day visit, Pompeo is expected to call on Modi and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Juster, while addressing the gathering, took the opportunity to thank India for its contribution when allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago. He also remembered those who fought for freedom and thousands of others who made the supreme sacrifice to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny.
"This day also marks an important event in history 75 years back, when 50,000 Indian troops battled along with US troops. The United States is honoured to stand with India today in reaffirming our commitment to free and democratic societies," he said.
D-Day is observed in the US in memory of the Normandy landings in France on June 6, 1944, in which American soldiers and other Allied forces fought to end World War II in Europe. (ANI)

