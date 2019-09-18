US, India well placed to support rules-based international order: Congressman

Washington DC [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Florida Congressman Ted Yoho said on Wednesday that the US and India are well placed to support a rules-based international order.

"In a world in flux, the Indo-US relationship holds great potential to incubate stability and prosperity. The US and India are well placed to support a rules-based international order. The Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy demonstrated the US' commitment to its partnership with India," he said at an event titled 'India on the Hill: Charting a Future for Indo-US Relations' here.

"China's actions threaten a rules-based international order. Beijing has weaponised economic supply chains and the global maritime commons," Yoho remarked.

He underlined that the US supports India's role as a leading global power.

"Indians are great entrepreneurs. Both of our countries share this ethic. This is why our community ties are so strong. The democratic values that we share continue to strengthen this relationship," Yoho said while highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries.

The two-day event began on Wednesday and is being organised by The Heritage Foundation and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The 'India on the Hill' conference will attempt to support the rapidly maturing bilateral partnership by untangling existing differences and advancing shared strategic interests.

The programme will feature participation and keynote addresses from members of Indian Parliament, members of the US Congress, and key Indian and American leaders from the government, industry, and academia to formulate a roadmap for joint leadership of the international order in the 21st century. (ANI)

