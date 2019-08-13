US is 'learning much' from explosion in Russia: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration is "learning much" from an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, in which at least seven people were killed.

"The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology. The Russian "Skyfall" explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!," tweeted Trump.

This is a first official reaction of Washington in relation with the explosion.

According to CNN, the incident had taken place on Thursday near Severodvinsk, a town located in the Arkhangelsk region which is home to a naval base and a shipyard, the Russian Defence Ministry had said.

Local authorities said that sensors "recorded a short-term increase in the radiation background" at 11:50 am (local time) on Thursday when the blast took place. However, the radiation level started decreasing by 12:30 pm and returned to normal levels at around 2 pm, Rosatom said.

This was the second accident to hit the Russian military in less than a week. At least 12 people had suffered injuries in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region on Tuesday. (ANI)

