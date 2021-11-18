US, Israel mulling short-term nuclear deal with Iran to extend time for talks: Reports

Washington [US] November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and Israel are discussing the idea of having a temporary nuclear deal with Iran that will extend the time for negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three US and Israeli sources.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart have discussed the idea but talks are only in a preliminary stage, the report said.

The Vienna nuclear talks are set to resume on November 29.



Sullivan mentioned the idea of unfreezing some Iranian funds or providing sanctions waivers to Iran on humanitarian goods if Tehran halted its nuclear developments, the report said.

Sullivan's counterpart, Eyal Hulata, disagreed with the idea and underscored Israel's concern that a short-term deal would become a permanent agreement that allows Iran to keep its nuclear infrastructure and uranium stockpile, the report said.

The report said Hulata told Sullivan the United States and its European allies need to push for a censure resolution against Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency's meeting next week.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley was in Israel earlier this week to meet with Hulata, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who conveyed that more pressure needs to be placed on Iran to revive the JCPOA. (ANI/Sputnik)

