US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The US Mission in India has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022, higher than any other country, comprising nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, according to an official statement.

"We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said on September 6.

The US Embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritized the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that as many qualified students as possible made it to their programs of study in time for scheduled start dates.



"This shows that the United States remains for most Indian families the most sought-after country for higher education. It also highlights the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build life-long connections with American peers to maintain and grow international partnerships, working collectively to address current and future global challenges," Charge d'Affaires said further.

According to the statment, Indian students comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year.

"We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to U.S. diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here's wishing this year's group of students the best of luck in their studies!" Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin has said.

The US has remained open and welcoming to international students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the US government and U.S. higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust. (ANI)

