US: Jaishankar lauds strong India-US bonds at USISP Forum

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): India is ready to do more business with the US with the transformational changes currently happening in India in energy, health, climate, infrastructure, logistics and defence domains, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday in a business luncheon with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to participate in a business luncheon with

@USISPForum. Board members. Thank Dr. Mukesh Aghi for organizing. Noted the high interest in transformational changes happening in India in energy, health, climate, infrastructure & logistics and defence domains."



Reiterating India's readiness to do more business with the US, the EAM said that American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become, and how effectively the government is practising digital delivery.

"Business experiences, a lot of interest in the enabling environment in the larger environment, people you know, American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become, how effectively the government is practising digital delivery," Jaishankar said during the press briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and discussed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework alongside high technology cooperation between the two countries.



The talks between the two ministers also covered resilient supply chains, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion in Washington as Jaishankar is in the US on a 10-day visit to hold bilateral consultations with several US cabinet ministers.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "An excellent meeting with Commerce Secretary

@SecRaimondo. Our conversation covered resilient supply chains, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion. Look forward to seeing her in India."

Secretary Raimondo and Jaishankar agreed that both the CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue are key opportunities to strengthen the commercial partnership between the two countries and to advance progress on issues relevant to the economies of both India and the US.

Notably, External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon where he was welcomed in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony on Monday.

The External Affairs Minister concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate in New York on Saturday. Jaishankar was in New York from September 18 to 24.

IPEF, a group of 13 countries, is a multilateral economic framework. Since its launch in May launch, IPEF countries have engaged in intensive discussions to scope out each pillar of the Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo.

India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and other leaders from partner countries. Previously, virtual Ministerial Meetings were held immediately after the launch on May 23 and thereafter from July 26-27, 2022. (ANI)

