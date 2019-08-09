US: Joseph Maguire named new acting national intelligence director, to replace Sue Gordon

Washington DC [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday appointed Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, as the new acting director of the National Intelligence.

Maguire will replace Sue Gordon, who will officially step down from the post of principal deputy director of National Intelligence on August 15.

With a military background, Maguire has been serving his current post at the National Counterterrorism Centre since December last year. He retired from the US Navy in 2010 after a 36-year career that included leading the Naval Special Warfare Command.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence, effective August 15th. Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the US Navy in 2010," he wrote in a series of tweets.

"He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!" he said.

Earlier before announcing Gordon's replacement, Trump described her as a "great professional".

"Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly," the US President had tweeted.

In her resignation letter to Trump, Gordon did not divulge the reason for stepping down from her post.

"As you ask a new leadership team to take the helm, I will resign my position effective 15 August 2019. I am confident in what the intelligence community has accomplished. I have seen it in action first-hand for more than 30 years. Know that our people are our strength and they will never fail you or the nation. You are in good hands," she wrote.

Established after the 9/11 attacks, the post of director of National Intelligence oversees the 17 US civilian and military intelligence agencies, including the CIA. (ANI)

