US judge denies Trump bid to decertify election results in Georgia

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI/Sputnik): A US federal judge has denied President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to decertify the presidential election results in the battleground state of Georgia, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"The parties presented argument in regards to Motion for Preliminary Injunction and Declaratory Relief. Court denied the motion and advised that an order will be forthcoming today," the court document said.



The Trump campaign and Republican party have lost 62 out of 63 total lawsuits filed since the November 3 vote as part of an effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Courts have found they had no credible evidence of massive voter fraud.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20, however, on Wednesday several Republican lawmakers during the verification process intend to challenge the Electoral College votes for Biden in several swing states where the results have been disputed. (ANI/Sputnik)

