US lauds PM Modi's effort for adding "today's era isn't of war" in G20 joint declaration

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): The White House on Friday (local time) lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key role in adding the "today's era isn't of war" message to Russian president Vladimir Putin in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has become part of the outcome statement of the G20 joint declaration at Bali in Indonesia.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a briefing said that the US had a successful G20 summit and President Joe Biden spoke to PM Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo and highlighted India's key role in the joint declaration.

"We had a successful G20 summit. President Biden spoke with PM Modi and the Indonesian President. India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. PM Modi made it clear that today's era must not be of war," said Jean-Pierre.

Modi, in his statement to Putin in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September this year in the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russian conflict, had said, "today's era not of war".

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," according to the G20 joint declaration adopted on Wednesday.

During a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "PM Modi's message that "era not of war" resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties."

Kwatra said, "India played a key role in the successful negotiations of the outcome document."

In the special briefing, Kwatra also said that India contributed "constructively" to the drafting of the G20 outcome document.

The White House Press Secretary also lauded PM Modi's role in addressing food and energy security challenges and reiterated US support for India's G20 Presidency.



"We addressed current food and energy security challenges & efforts of building a resilient global economy. PM Modi's relationship was critical to this outcome. We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year," said Jean-Pierre.

During the pandemic, India ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need. The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution.

"We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured. In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millet. Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year," said PM Modi at the Summit.

India's energy security is also important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest-growing economy. "We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and the environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," added PM Modi.

As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are on India as New Delhi would set the agenda that would create an environment of better cooperation between the global south and advanced nations as it stands non-partisan and enjoys the trust of both.

The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges.

Prosperity and peace in the global South will be the focus of India's presidency of the G20.

This was the clear import of PM Modi's address while unveiling the presidency's logo, website, and agenda under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or one earth, one family, one future.

As one of the biggest multilateral platforms commanding 85 per cent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of its population, the G20 wields significant influence, especially among the developed countries in North America and Europe. (ANI)

