United States Senator Mitch McConnell (File pic)
United States Senator Mitch McConnell (File pic)

US lawmaker introduces resolution opposing US withdrawal from Syria

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 05:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): United States Senator Mitch McConnell and other top Republican lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) introduced a resolution in opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, warning that his decision has benefited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Islamic State, Russia, and Iran.
"If not arrested, withdrawing from Syria will invite more of the chaos that breeds terrorism and creates a vacuum our adversaries will certainly fill," McConnell was quoted as saying by CNN.
He said that if the President doesn't halt the withdrawal, Russia "will gain more leverage" in the Middle East, Iran-backed forces could gain greater access to a "strategic corridor that runs all the way from Tehran to the very doorstep of Israel" and the Assad regime will be invited to "reassert its oppressive control" over northeastern Syria.
He also urged Trump to rescind his invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House until a "more enduring cease-fire" is struck between Turkish and Kurdish forces.
However, McConnell refrained from divulging when the Senate would take up the resolution.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said that Congress "didn't have an opportunity" to work out its disagreements with the administration before the president made his decision.
"Congress has a voice," said Burr, a Republican from North Carolina. "And now is the time ... to exercise it," the chairman added.
After Trump's announcement, Turkey advanced into Syria in order to force out Kurdish forces, it views as terrorists from parts northeastern Syria, where it would like to resettle around 2 million Syrian refugees.
Republicans and Democrats have strongly protested Trump's decision to remove troops from Syria and position many of them in western Iraq, voting 354-60 in the House on a separate resolution opposing the pullout.
But there are disagreements in Congress over how to try to pressure the administration and Turkey to reverse their moves.
Apart from strongly condemning the Turkish incursion in northern Syria, McConnell further urged the Congress to consider the repercussions of punishing a NATO ally in the same way the US punishes "rogue states." He cautioned his colleagues to evaluate whether the sanctions would also hurt US companies or its allies. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:54 IST

Lawmakers vote in favour of Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): British lawmakers on Tuesday (local time) voted in favour of the new Brexit plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an attempt to fast-track the process of UK's withdrawal from the EU by October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:42 IST

Religious persecution, violence against women salient features...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Religious persecution and violence against women are some of the most salient features of Pakistan, said Sindhi-American Human Rights activist Fatima Gul at the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia' here on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:47 IST

Pak-sponsored terror in Kashmir 'ignored and overlooked' by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Senior Indian Journalist from Kashmir Aarti Tikoo on Tuesday outlined the concerns of Pakistani terror victims in Kashmir and asserted that the human rights activist and press in the world have completely overlooked the 30-years of terror in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:30 IST

US Congressional hearing: Proscribed terror outfit perpetrated...

Washington [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Aarti Tikoo Singh, senior Indian journalist from Kashmir exposed nefarious activities of Pakistan based terror groups during US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday and spoke about LeT killing of Kashmir based journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the proscrib

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:21 IST

PoK: Several journalists injured after police raid press club in...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Several journalists were injured on Tuesday after police raided a press club here in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the media briefing by Jammu Kashmir People's National Alliance (JKPNA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:16 IST

Shooting at high school in California injures one; suspect at large

Washington DC [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, police said, adding that actively looking for the lone suspected shooter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:11 IST

Multiple injured after being hit by stolen ambulance in Norway;...

Oslo [Norway], Oct 22 (ANi): Multiple people, including a woman and two babies, were injured after being hit by a stolen ambulance driven by an armed suspect in Norweigan capital Oslo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:36 IST

PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau over election victory

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his second-term win in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:04 IST

US expresses concern over human rights abuses, discrimination...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): The United States said on Tuesday that it remains deeply concerned over restrictions imposed on the civil society, media, and other groups expressing opposition to Pakistan government's policies and noted that the citizens in the country continue to face human righ

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:17 IST

2 dead, 80 injured after police lathi-charge protesters in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Oct 22 (ANI): Two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged protestors at a peaceful pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:15 IST

Pak actor says she did item song for ISPR

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has said that she did the "item number" in a movie because the film was a project of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Pakistan Army meddling in diplomatic affairs

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In yet another example signifying that Pakistan's state affairs is controlled by the Army, its spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor poked his nose in diplomatic affairs which are normally handled by civilian governments.

Read More
iocl