US-led coalition admits 'unintentionally' killing 1,321 civilians in Syria, Iraq

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): The US-led coalition forces have admitted to unintentionally killing at least 1,321 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the beginning of operations against the Islamic State (IS).

"Based on (the) information available, CJTF-OIR (Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve) assesses at least 1,321 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve," a monthly casualty assessment report by CJTF-OIR read.

According to Human Rights Watch, the US-led coalition has apparently given a total of approximately USD 80,000 to the victims of a January 2019 attack in Syria that killed 11 civilians, reported Sputnik.

However, no compensation has yet been given to the families of those killed in "unlawful coalition airstrikes" in Syria's Al Hasakah governorate between 2017 and 2018, which resulted in over 60 civilian deaths and massive destruction of property.

Notably, the operations conducted by the United States and its allies against the IS in Syria have neither been authorised by the Syrian government nor the United Nations Security Council. (ANI)

