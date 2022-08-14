US: Man crashes burning vehicle into Capitol barricade, shoots himself

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A man set his car on fire and drove into a US Capitol barricade late Saturday night, according to Fox News.

The unidentified man reportedly fired a weapon indiscriminately and then shot himself.

According to the US broadcaster, US Capitol police have yet to confirm the incident.

The report said there were no injuries aside from the driver.

The story, which was first reported by PBS, is developing and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)