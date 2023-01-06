US: Man kills wife, mother-in-law, five children before killing himself in Utah

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): A 42-year-old man shot his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law inside their home in Utah this week before he shot and killed himself, The New York Times reported citing officials as saying on Thursday.

Officials said that the evidence has revealed that the man, Michael Haight, killed the seven other members of his family and then killed himself inside the family's home in Enoch City, as per the news report.

According to officials, police officers discovered all eight bodies on Wednesday after Haight's wife, Tausha Haight, 40, did not come for an appointment with someone who then contacted the police.

In a press briefing, Geoffrey Chesnut, the mayor of Enoch City, said that Tausha Haight filed for divorce from Michael Haight on December 21, according to The New York Times. Tausha Haight's mother Gail Earl, who was also killed, had been "providing support through the difficulties that they were encountering."

The other victims included Haight's five children - 17, 12, and 7-year-old girls, and 7 and 4-year-old boys. Geoffrey Chesnut said that the Heights had lived next door to his residence.



Addressing a press briefing, Jackson Ames, the Enoch City police chief, said that the police had "been involved in some investigations with the family" a couple of years back," according to The New York Times. Ames did not reveal further details regarding the investigation which had the family's involvement.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement released by the White House announced that US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were mourning the shooting incident that claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their home.

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home," the White House released in a statement.



"Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City, it added.

Meanwhile, Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers." (ANI)

